Ambassador: Tajikistan is keen to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan

“Tajikistan is keen to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in all fields,” said Tajik Ambassador Soli Rustam as he presented a copy of his credentials to Foreig

He noted that he will spare no efforts to contribute to developing the bilateral ties during his tenure.

FM Mammadyarov wished Soli Rustam every success in his diplomatic activities.

News.Az


