Ambassador: Tajikistan is keen to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan
- 29 Aug 2017 15:32
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
“Tajikistan is keen to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in all fields,” said Tajik Ambassador Soli Rustam as he presented a copy of his credentials to Foreig
He noted that he will spare no efforts to contribute to developing the bilateral ties during his tenure.
FM Mammadyarov wished Soli Rustam every success in his diplomatic activities.
News.Az