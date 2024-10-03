Ambassador talks of Russia-Israel relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Contacts between Russia and Israel have not been interrupted, said Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.

"Diplomatic contacts between our countries have never been interrupted," he said.According to him, contacts between the relevant departments and the Defense Ministry of the two countries are carried out in the interests of the national security of both states and their citizens.Viktorov also recommended that Russians living in Israel consider leaving the country while they can. He noted that several airlines operate regular flights. According to Viktorov, the Russian government has strengthened its recommendation not to visit Israel.

News.Az