Ambassador: “Volume of bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Mexico increased”

"During the current year, the Embassy of Mexico has held more than 25 cultural events. The number of events held in 2019 is more than compared to the previous year," Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini told Trend.

“We represent the culture of Mexico not only in Baku but also in other regions. We will organize the concert of the famous Mexican pianist, Jesus Lepe, this year. The purpose of organizing his concert is to get acquainted Azerbaijani audience with his art,” the ambassador stated.

According to the ambassador, the presentation of Mexican writer David Toscana in Azerbaijan, the attendance of Mexico in “Qiz qalasi” festival, as well as the organization of one week Mexican Gastronomy Festival, demonstration of Mexican produced films are planned this year. “The purpose of such events is to strengthen the relations between the two countries, promoting cultural ties, to make more close Azerbaijan and Mexican people to each other. The volume of bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Mexico has increased. The number of tourists visiting from Mexico to Azerbaijan has increased by 8%, while the number of tourists goes to Mexico from Azerbaijan increased by 20%.”

Note that the pianist will perform in the capital and some cities in the country. His first concert will be held on September 2, at 7:00 p.m., at the International Mugham Center. The inhabitants and visitors of the Azerbaijani capital will have the opportunity to listen to several works by the famous composers Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, as well as some works by important Mexican composers such as Castro and Belisario.

On September 6, Jesus Lepe will perform at the Gabala Culture Center, and on September 11, in the city of Sumgayit.

