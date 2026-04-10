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Brendan Fraser returns for The Mummy 4

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Brendan Fraser returns for The Mummy 4
Photo: Getty Images

Brendan Fraser is officially stepping back into adventure mode as preparations ramp up for The Mummy 4, with the actor and the film’s directors kicking off early promotion at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Fraser, who will reprise his iconic role as Rick O’Connell, visited the park’s “Revenge of the Mummy” ride alongside directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known collectively as Radio Silence. Universal Studios shared an image of the visit on Instagram, describing it as the team “getting back into character” ahead of production, News.Az reports, citing The Tribune.

The fourth installment in the long-running franchise is set to begin filming this summer, marking a return to the story world that began with The Mummy (1999) and continued with The Mummy Returns (2001).

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Fraser is expected to reunite with co-stars Rachel Weisz, returning as Evelyn O’Connell, and John Hannah as Jonathan Carnahan. The screenplay is being written by David Coggeshall, known for Orphan: First Kill.

The new film is being positioned as a continuation of the original series, rather than following the 2008 reboot The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, which did not feature Weisz.

While anticipation is building among fans of the franchise, the project may face competition at the box office. Another film titled The Mummy, directed by Lee Cronin, is also in development and is expected to take a darker, standalone approach. Brendan Fraser is not involved in that version.

With production set to begin soon, Universal appears to be leaning heavily into nostalgia, bringing back familiar faces and locations as it attempts to revive one of its most recognizable adventure franchises.

 
 
 

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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