Witkoff-Kushner Ukraine visit in doubt, Zelensky says

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UKraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has cast uncertainty over a planned visit to Kyiv by U.S. envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as discussions continue over the format and future of Ukraine peace negotiations involving the United States and Russia.

Speaking in a closed-door briefing with journalists, Zelensky said that Ukraine and U.S. officials had previously agreed on the visit, but it is now unclear whether it will take place in Kyiv or be replaced by a broader trilateral meeting, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“It is difficult to say” whether the visit will happen soon, he said, adding that the structure of upcoming talks remains unsettled.

The proposed diplomatic engagement comes amid ongoing efforts to restart negotiations between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, with previous discussions focusing on potential security guarantees for Kyiv.

Zelensky said Ukraine has proposed holding a trilateral format, suggesting that U.S. representatives could first visit Ukraine and then travel to Moscow to continue talks. He added that the American side had shown initial openness to the idea.

However, he indicated that scheduling has become more complicated, with shifting diplomatic priorities and coordination challenges affecting timing.

Earlier reports suggested that Witkoff and Kushner were expected to visit Kyiv after Orthodox Easter, but Ukrainian officials now say the timeline is uncertain.

Recent rounds of U.S.-mediated talks have taken place in different formats, including meetings in Miami and Geneva, but have produced limited progress as key issues—particularly security guarantees and territorial demands—remain unresolved.

Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine is seeking clearer commitments from its partners on how they would respond in the event of renewed Russian aggression, including stronger air defense support and long-term military backing.

He also stressed that any future agreement must include robust security mechanisms, arguing that deterrence measures are essential to preventing another large-scale escalation.

As diplomatic discussions continue, the structure, timing, and participants of the next round of talks remain in flux.

News.Az