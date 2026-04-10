Hip-hop legend Afrika Bambaataa dies at 67

Born Lance Taylor in New York City’s Bronx, Bambaataa passed away at 3 a.m. on April 9 in Pennsylvania due to complications from cancer, according to reports cited by TMZ. His death was later confirmed in a statement from the Universal Zulu Nation, the global hip-hop awareness organization he established, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In its tribute, the group described him as a “pioneering architect and global ambassador of Hip Hop culture,” crediting him with helping shape the genre’s early identity and spreading it far beyond its New York roots.

Bambaataa emerged in the 1970s as a DJ hosting Bronx block parties that played a key role in defining hip-hop’s early sound and community spirit. He later became known for influential electro tracks in the 1980s and is widely recognized as one of the pioneers of breakbeat DJing, a style that became central to hip-hop music production.

Through the Universal Zulu Nation, he promoted hip-hop as a global cultural movement built around unity, creativity, and social awareness. Over time, his influence helped transform what began as a local Bronx scene into a worldwide cultural force.

The Hip Hop Alliance also issued a statement acknowledging his role in shaping the genre while noting that “his legacy is complex,” referencing longstanding allegations made by multiple men who accused Bambaataa of sexual abuse when they were minors. He stepped down from leadership of the Universal Zulu Nation in 2016 following the accusations.

Bambaataa had previously denied the allegations in statements to the media, calling them “baseless” and an attempt to damage his reputation.

In 2025, he lost a civil case after failing to appear in court in a lawsuit related to alleged abuse and trafficking dating back to the early 1990s, according to reporting from The Guardian.

Despite the controversy surrounding his later life, tributes from parts of the hip-hop community emphasized his lasting impact on music and culture, with many noting his role in helping establish hip-hop as a global movement.

The Universal Zulu Nation said his influence remains “permanently embedded in the foundation of Hip Hop history,” marking the end of a controversial yet highly influential chapter in the genre’s evolution.