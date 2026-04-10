When is Coachella 2026? Festival starts this weekend

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Coachella 2026 is set to kick off this weekend, bringing one of the world’s biggest music festivals back to the California desert with a star-studded lineup and expanded global streaming access.

The festival will take place over two weekends, April 10–12 and April 17–19, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, featuring more than 100 artists across multiple stages, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This year’s headliners include Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Karol G, each set to anchor different nights of the festival.

Justin Bieber will headline Saturday night, marking a major return to the Coachella stage with a full-scale production set designed for the desert crowd.

Sabrina Carpenter leads Friday night’s performances, arriving at the festival amid a surge in global popularity and chart success. Her set is expected to be one of the weekend’s most-watched moments.

Karol G makes history as the first female Latin headliner at Coachella, closing out Sunday with a performance expected to highlight reggaeton and Latin pop on one of the festival’s biggest stages.

Coachella 2026 runs across two consecutive weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, continuing its tradition as a multi-weekend global music event.

The festival will also be livestreamed on YouTube, allowing audiences worldwide to watch performances in real time across multiple stages. Organizers are again expanding digital coverage to meet growing demand from international viewers.

With a mix of pop, Latin, and electronic acts, Coachella 2026 is expected to be one of the most closely watched editions in the festival’s history.

The combination of major global headliners, expanded streaming infrastructure, and high-profile surprise appearances is positioning this year’s event as a key moment in the evolution of live music and digital festival experiences.

News.Az