American Airlines flight makes emergency landing after passenger device catches fire

An American Airlines flight from Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing at Washington Dulles Airport this weekend.

A passenger's personal device caught fire which sent smoke billowing throughout the cabin early Saturday, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Flight attendants quickly jumped in, using a fire suppression bag to put out the flames.

No one was hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating.


