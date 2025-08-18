Condor Airways flight makes emergency landing in Italy after engine fire - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Condor Airways flight with over 270 passengers on board made an emergency landing in Italy after one of its engines caught fire shortly after departing Corfu, Greece.

The Boeing 757-300, operating as flight DE3665 to Düsseldorf, landed safely in Brindisi with no injuries recorded, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Boeing 757-300 was carrying 263 passengers and eight crew members.

The right engine malfunctioned at 1500 feet, when the plane was still in take off mode, with pilots moving to deactivate, before it caused any further damage. The Boeing was flying over the Corfu port at the time.

The pilots then turned the plane to the right, in parallel to the take off and landing runway, as the Corfu airport was placed on red alert and all the emergency landing protocols put in place.

This however did not happen as the pilots decided they could continue the flight with a single engine. The aircraft then moved at an altitude of 8 thousand feet and landed at Brindisi airport, Italy, across from Corfu.

According to German network RTL, the pilots were forced to change course to Brindisi as the engine malfunction did not allow them to carry through the flight to Dusseldorf.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience, but passenger safety is our top priority at any given time’, Condor airways said in a statement.

News.Az