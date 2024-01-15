American expert emphasizes significance of February 7 election for well-being of Azerbaijani people

+ ↺ − 16 px

American expert and researcher specializing in international relations and Eurasian geopolitics Peter Tase highlighted the immense importance of the upcoming presidential election scheduled for February 7, 2024, for the future development and well-being of the people of Azerbaijan as he shared his insights with the "secki-2024.az" website, News.Az reports.

Describing the upcoming presidential election as a landmark event in Azerbaijan's modern history, the expert added: "The election tradition in Azerbaijan paints a vivid picture of progressive democracy. The upcoming presidential election will be held for the first time across every corner of Azerbaijan`s sovereign territory. This, indeed, marks a glorious chapter in the modern history of Azerbaijan."

News.Az