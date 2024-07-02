Ammunition cache abandoned by Armenian separatists found in Khojaly - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large number of ammunition boxes and artillery shells that used to belong to the Armenian armed formations and illegal Armenian armed detachments were detected during the engineering reconnaissance of the area in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

As a result of the activities of the Azerbaijan Army's Engineer-sapper units, the ammunition and shells found in the territory of Khojaly district were seized, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.Detection and neutralization of mines, unexploded ammunition and other necessary measures for engineering support are underway in the liberated territories.

News.Az