Yandex metrika counter

Ammunition cache abandoned by Armenian separatists found in Khojaly - VIDEO

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Ammunition cache abandoned by Armenian separatists found in Khojaly - VIDEO

A large number of ammunition boxes and artillery shells that used to belong to the Armenian armed formations and illegal Armenian armed detachments were detected during the engineering reconnaissance of the area in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

As a result of the activities of the Azerbaijan Army's Engineer-sapper units, the ammunition and shells found in the territory of Khojaly district were seized, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Detection and neutralization of mines, unexploded ammunition and other necessary measures for engineering support are underway in the liberated territories.

News about - Ammunition cache abandoned by Armenian separatists found in Khojaly - VIDEO

News about - Ammunition cache abandoned by Armenian separatists found in Khojaly - VIDEO

News about - Ammunition cache abandoned by Armenian separatists found in Khojaly - VIDEO


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      