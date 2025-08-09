Analysts see Cardano outpacing Dogecoin this bull run, but this $0.09 token could take the crown

Analysts are increasingly saying that Cardano could outperform Dogecoin in the next bull run. While DOGE is meme-driven, ADA is utility-driven with more upside potential.

Although both projects are well established, the best option is Remittix (RTX), a $0.09 PayFi currency. It offers a cross-border crypto-to-fiat payment solution. Remittix promises to change the game, but it may end up stealing the show.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/08/2-5264230896.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

Cardano Outlook: Upcoming Upgrades Might Trigger A Bullish Run

Cardano has an expanding ecosystem with DeFi, NFT, and simplified business enterprises. As the upgrades are scheduled; Hydra scaling and others, analysts have cited it as mounting bullish pressure.

A few days ago, seasoned crypto analyst Ali Martinez revealed that a breakout above $0.84 could set Cardano’s $ADA on a path toward $1.30.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/08/3-3509487264.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

Source: Ali_chart via X.

With ADA currently trading at $0.78 and poised to break through the $0.8 resistance, we could see ADA at $1 soon. However, remember that Cardano's price actions moved with the broader market tone. If the market reverses, the setup is invalidated.

How Far Can Meme Momentum Carry Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is a household name in the meme coin sector of cryptocurrency. It thrives mainly on hype and sentiment.

While Dogecoin's price is volatile and can pump quickly during hype periods, it lacks practical application in the real world. Also, meme coins were once in the spotlight, but investors and enthusiasts are tired of them and are diversifying into real utility projects.

Also, Dogecoin’s potential is limited by its massive market cap of over $33 billion. It's not an ideal option for investors looking for massive gains.

Remittix, The $0.09 Token Investors Are Rushing Into

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/08/4-1754743631.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

Valued at $0.09, Remittix (RTX) is grabbing investor attention for its real-world utility. It facilitates seamless crypto-to-fiat transfers across 30+ countries.

Remittix (RTX) is built on the Ethereum blockchain, bridging a $19 trillion global payment gap between traditional payment and cryptocurrency. With increasing adoption, experts project over a 100x gain by the end of 2025.

Remittix Highlights:

Remittix smart contracts are fully CertiK audited; liquidity and team tokens are locked for 3 years

An upcoming wallet launch in Q3 with real-time FX rates

All transactions are fast, secure, zero charges, and staking and mobile wallet features are coming soon.

At $0.09, Remittix offers investors a rare 100x opportunity before its public launch and centralised exchange listing.

