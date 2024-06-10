Yandex metrika counter

ANAMA: 1362.3 hectares of territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

“During the mine-clearing operations in the Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts 88 anti-personnel and 47 anti-tank mines, as well as 615 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were found and neutralized from June 3 to 9,” Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement.

“1362.3 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs over the past week,” the agency added.

News.Az 

