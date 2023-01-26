ANAMA, UNDP hail long-term close cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov has met with United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Resident Representative a.i. in the country Nuno Queirós, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the long-term close cooperation between UNDP and ANAMA, stressing the importance of continuing fruitful cooperation towards strengthening and expanding the potential of humanitarian demining.

News.Az