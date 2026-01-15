Andreeva, Shnaider set to clash in Adelaide semifinals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Mirra Andreeva will face fellow compatriot Diana Shnaider in the semifinals of the Adelaide International, an Australian warm-up tournament, on Friday.

Andreeva, the world No. 8 and third seed at the Adelaide International, defeated Australia's 32nd-ranked Maya Joint 6-2, 6-0 in a battle between two teenagers on Thursday night to advance to the semifinals, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In the most dominant performance of her five competitive matches in Australia so far in 2026, Andreeva hit 14 winners, won 62 of the 98 points and broke Joint's serve six times.

"I stayed composed throughout the whole match. I was playing aggressively. I was going for my shots. I tried to be brave and no matter what happened, just play my game," Andreeva said on court after the match.

Earlier on Thursday, Shnaider beat Emma Navarro of the United States 6-3, 6-3 for her third career win over the world No. 15.

Shnaider, currently ranked 23rd in the world, made a higher proportion of her first serves than Navarro and won 73 percent of points on her first serve compared to 59 percent for the American.

"I'm super happy to be in the semis before heading to Melbourne," Shnaider said. "I've been feeling amazing today, and I'm very proud of myself for what I showed today on the court."

Navarro will play Poland's Magda Linette in the first round at the Australian Open, which starts at Melbourne Park on Sunday, while Joint will play Czech teenager Tereza Valentova.

