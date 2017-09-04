Angela Merkel backs end to EU-Turkey membership talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The fact is clear that Turkey should not become a member of the EU."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday she would seek an end to Turkey's membership talks with the European Union in an apparent shift of her position during a televised debate weeks before a German election, according to CBCNews.

"The fact is clear that Turkey should not become a member of the EU," Merkel said in the debate with her Social Democrat (SPD) challenger Martin Schulz.

"I'll speak to my [EU] colleagues to see if we can reach a joint position on this so that we can end these accession talks," Merkel added.

The comments are likely to worsen already strained ties between the two NATO allies.

There was no immediate reaction from Turkey which is in the midst of a national religious holiday.

News.Az

