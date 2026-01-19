Anisimova cruises into Australian Open round two

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amanda Anisimova began her bid for a third consecutive Grand Slam final with a dominant straight-sets victory at the Australian Open on Monday.

The fourth-seeded American overpowered Switzerland’s Simona Waltert 6-3, 6-2 in just one hour on Margaret Court Arena, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

In round two, the 24-year-old will face either Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic or Hungary’s Panna Udvardy.

“It’s really good to be back here; I feel like Australia is my second home,” Anisimova said, reflecting on her breakthrough 2025 season. “I love how rowdy it gets,” she added about the Melbourne Park atmosphere.

Anisimova broke the 86th-ranked Waltert, making her Melbourne main-draw debut, early in both sets to seize control of the one-sided encounter, finishing the match emphatically with an ace.

The American had a standout 2025, reaching her first major final at Wimbledon—where she lost 6-0, 6-0 to Iga Swiatek—and then advanced to back-to-back Grand Slam finals at the US Open, pushing world number one Aryna Sabalenka to a 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) defeat.

At the Australian Open, Anisimova is aiming to surpass her previous best by advancing beyond the last 16 for the first time. Her current world ranking of four is the highest of her career.

“Last year was a great year, and I’m trying to bring that confidence and many great moments into this year,” she said.

