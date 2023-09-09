Ankara condemns so-called “elections” held by Armenian separatists in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ankara on Saturday condemned the so-called “elections” held by the puppet separatist regime in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

“The “elections” held in the territories of Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under the control of illegal Armenian forces, is a new manifestation of efforts to unilaterally legitimize the current situation in the region, which is contrary to international law. This step is a flagrant violation of international law including the UN Security Council resolutions and the OSCE principles,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The Turkish ministry considered the “elections” are held in a period when Azerbaijan and Armenia strive to continue peace talks as a move to undermine them.

“Türkiye does not recognize this illegitimate election which constitutes a violation of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We call on the UN and international community not to recognize this election,” it added.

The Foreign Ministry stated that Türkiye supports the peace negotiations process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and still has the belief that signing of a lasting peace agreement soon, will make a major contribution to peace and stability in the region.

News.Az