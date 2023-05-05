Ankara hosts meeting of Azerbaijani and Turkish military lawyers

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the works carried out in the field of modernization of the Azerbaijan Army, including the establishment of a small model of the Turkish Army, are being continued, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

In this regard, the delegation led by the Chief of the Legal Department of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel of Justice Elchin Aliyev left for a working visit to the Republic of Türkiye.

In Ankara, the delegation met with the Chief of the Legal Service of the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Major General Esat Mahmut Yılmaz.

During the meeting, the sides held detailed exchange of views on the study of the military legislation of the Republic of Türkiye, the planning of joint work to be done in this direction, as well as international humanitarian law norms during the armed conflict and other topics.

In the end, the sides exchanged presents and a photo was taken.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also participated in the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

