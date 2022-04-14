Ankara reiterates support for normalization of Baku-Yerevan relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey is in favor of the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview on NTV channel, News.Az reports.

Cavusoglu noted that steps are being taken to build mutual trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The top Turkish diplomat underlined the necessity of reaching an agreement on establishing a Joint Border Commission and preparing for a future peace treaty.

“Turkey supports these processes. Normalizing relations between the two countries is significant for the prosperity in the South Caucasus,” he added.

News.Az