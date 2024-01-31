Yandex metrika counter

Another 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers to undergo training in EU countries by end of summer – Borrell

  • World
  • Share
Another 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers to undergo training in EU countries by end of summer – Borrell

EU defense ministers at an informal meeting in Brussels agreed on Wednesday to train an additional 20,000 military personnel for the Ukrainian army, Head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell has said, News.az reports citing Interfax.

At a press conference Borrell said EU officials have almost completed the mission of training almost 40,000 soldiers for the Ukrainian army. Now they have agreed to add another 20,000 soldiers to this number, so a total of 60,000 soldiers will be trained, he said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      