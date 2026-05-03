Baku airport welcomes first direct flight from Belgrade
Source: AZERTAC
The first direct flight on the Belgrade–Baku route was officially welcomed on May 3 at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku.
The new service will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and is expected to strengthen tourism flows and commercial ties between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing local media.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
- Baku and Izmir cities celebrate 40th anniversary of sister city relationship
- Azerbaijan emerges as potential neutral venue for Ukraine-Russia peace talks
- Azerbaijan facilitates transit of Russian fertilizer shipment to Armenia
- Alexander Esaulenko: The restoration of the Gazanchi Church is a vivid example of Azerbaijan’s approach to cultural heritage
The inaugural ceremony was attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani government, a Serbian delegation, and senior officials from Air Serbia.
The launch of the route marks an important expansion of the airport’s international flight network, further reinforcing Baku’s position as a regional aviation and tourism hub.
By Nijat Babayev