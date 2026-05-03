Baku airport welcomes first direct flight from Belgrade

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first direct flight on the Belgrade–Baku route was officially welcomed on May 3 at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku.

The new service will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and is expected to strengthen tourism flows and commercial ties between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani government, a Serbian delegation, and senior officials from Air Serbia.

The launch of the route marks an important expansion of the airport’s international flight network, further reinforcing Baku’s position as a regional aviation and tourism hub.

News.Az