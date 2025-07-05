Competing in the women’s 62kg category, Mammadova triumphed in a hard-fought final against Germany’s Leonie Steigert, edging out a 4-3 win to claim the championship crown, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.
Another Azerbaijani female wrestler crowned European champion
Photo: Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation
Azerbaijani wrestler Ruzanna Mammadova has secured her second European title after a gold-medal victory at the U20 European Championships in Caorle, Italy.