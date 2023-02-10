Another batch of humanitarian aid of Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sent to Türkiye

In accordance with the order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, another batch of humanitarian aid from the Ministry of Emergency Situations has been sent to Türkiye to support the elimination of the consequences of a strong earthquake in the fraternal country, News.az reports citing the Ministry.

Thus, the humanitarian aid sent by plane included 240 tents to accommodate the victims of the earthquake.

The plane took off from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the city of Adana.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

News.Az