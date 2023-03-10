Another evacuation bus leaves Türkiye for Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tonight, the last evacuation bus left for Azerbaijan from the earthquake-affected region of Türkiye, Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, said, News.az reports.

According to him, additional information about the specific number of our compatriots in the last evacuation bus that departed from the Adana bus station will be provided later.

The powerful earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The quake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

