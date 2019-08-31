Another group of Turkish soldiers arrives in Azerbaijan to participate in joint drills
- 31 Aug 2019 11:45
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 141169
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/another-group-of-turkish-soldiers-arrives-in-azerbaijan-to-participate-in-joint-drills Copied
Another group of Turkish military personnel has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the joint tactical flight exercises “TurAz Qartali-2019”, the Azerbaijan
The exercises, which will be held Sept. 2-16, will involve up to 30 aviation facilities, including MiG-29, F-16, Su-25, P-235 Kasa planes, as well as Mi-35, Mi-17, Sikorsky UH-70, CH-47 Chinook and ATAK/AH-1W helicopters.
News.Az