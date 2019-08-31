Yandex metrika counter

Another group of Turkish soldiers arrives in Azerbaijan to participate in joint drills

  • Politics
  • Share
Another group of Turkish soldiers arrives in Azerbaijan to participate in joint drills

Another group of Turkish military personnel has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the joint tactical flight exercises “TurAz Qartali-2019”, the Azerbaijan

The exercises, which will be held Sept. 2-16, will involve up to 30 aviation facilities, including MiG-29, F-16, Su-25, P-235 Kasa planes, as well as Mi-35, Mi-17, Sikorsky UH-70, CH-47 Chinook and ATAK/AH-1W helicopters.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      