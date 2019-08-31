Another group of Turkish soldiers arrives in Azerbaijan to participate in joint drills

Another group of Turkish military personnel has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the joint tactical flight exercises “TurAz Qartali-2019”, the Azerbaijan

The exercises, which will be held Sept. 2-16, will involve up to 30 aviation facilities, including MiG-29, F-16, Su-25, P-235 Kasa planes, as well as Mi-35, Mi-17, Sikorsky UH-70, CH-47 Chinook and ATAK/AH-1W helicopters.

News.Az

