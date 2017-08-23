Another provocation from Armenians: wine festival in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fourth annual wine festival will be held in the occupied Khojavand district of Azerbaijan (in the village of Tog) on September 16.

According to Armenian media, conduction of the wine festival in Karabakh does not only promote winemaking, but increases the flow of tourists illegally visiting the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that about 2,000 tourists from foreign countries visit the illegal festival held by Armenians in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan every year.

Official Baku has always regarded conduction of such events as a provocative step by the Armenian side and urged foreign journalists not to participate in similar events with clearly political motive in the occupied territories.

News.Az

