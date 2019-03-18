Yandex metrika counter

Another "revolution" in Yerevan: soft drink producers protest

Representatives of Armenian companies that are engaged in the production of soft drinks staged a protest outside the government building in Yerevan today.

The amendments to Armenia’s tax law propose imposing an excise tax of 5% on soft drinks. According to the protesters, it will result in the loss of jobs in this industry.

The protesters are demanding a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, who has already expressed readiness to consider the requests of activists, Sputnik-Armenia reports.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

