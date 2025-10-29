Apple expected to post strong quarter as iPhone 17 demand surges

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple is poised to report robust quarterly earnings on Thursday, fueled by strong demand for its new iPhone 17 lineup despite lingering concerns about its slow adoption of artificial intelligence features.

The September 19 launch of the iPhone 17 series sparked a wave of upgrades in key markets such as the U.S. and China, thanks to enhanced displays, faster processors, and larger storage options, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Research firms estimate early iPhone 17 sales rose 14% compared with last year’s models, with the high-end Pro versions driving most of the demand.

Analysts expect Apple’s iPhone revenue to climb 8.6% to $50 billion, helping total quarterly revenue reach a record $102.17 billion. Profit is forecast at $1.77 per share.

The results could ease investor fears that Apple is lagging rivals like Samsung and Google in the race to integrate AI into consumer devices. Despite delays in launching its AI-powered Siri, the tech giant’s strong hardware momentum has propelled its stock up 24% in the past quarter, briefly lifting Apple’s market value to $4 trillion.

The focus now shifts to Apple’s holiday quarter — traditionally its strongest — as it looks to sustain the iPhone 17’s early momentum and reassure investors about its long-term AI strategy.

News.Az