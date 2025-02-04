Apple launches new 'Invites' app to simplify event planning

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple has introduced a surprise new feature for iPhone users, designed to help organize and send invitations for parties and events.

On Tuesday, Apple officially announced the launch of the Apple Invites app, which it describes as "a new app that brings people together for life’s special moments," News.Az reports, citing Forbes.

It’s an iPhone-only app, it’s free to download and it’s available exclusively to iCloud+ subscribers. It’s designed so that users can create invitations. You don’t need an iCloud+ subscription to RSVP, though, or even an Apple device—anyone can reply.

“To get started with Apple Invites, users can choose an image from their photo library or from the app’s gallery of backgrounds — a curated collection of images representing different occasions and event themes,” Apple says. And there are cool details. Thanks to being integrated with Apple Maps and Weather, it “gives guests directions to the event and the forecast for that day.”

Users can even make the most of Apple Intelligence on compatible iPhones, to create original images through Image Playground.

The app is available now and is free to download for iCloud+ subscribers. Here’s how we first heard about the app.

News.Az