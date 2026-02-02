Apple plans second foldable iPhone even before first launch

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple has yet to unveil its first foldable iPhone, but the company is already planning what could come next.

According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple is exploring a second-generation foldable iPhone that would use a clamshell-style design—raising the prospect of an “iPhone Flip” entering the company’s product roadmap, News.Az reports.

The report suggests Apple is gaining confidence in its foldable ambitions even as it remains publicly silent about its first folding handset, which is widely rumored to debut in 2026.

Apple’s initial foldable iPhone is expected to adopt a book-style design, opening horizontally in a format similar to a compact tablet. Early leaks indicate the device could feature a 5.5-inch external display alongside a larger 7.8-inch internal folding screen, with Apple aiming to minimize the visibility of the crease. This approach would position the device as a direct rival to Samsung’s large-format foldables, including the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.

However, Apple appears to be thinking beyond a single form factor. Gurman reports that the company is also experimenting with a vertically folding, clamshell-style iPhone—similar in concept to Samsung’s compact flip devices such as the Galaxy Z Flip 7. If realized, this would mark Apple’s entry into the smaller, flip-style foldable segment alongside its larger book-style model.

News.Az