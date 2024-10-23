Apple plans to expand its investment in China, says CEO Tim Cook

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc., expressed the company's commitment to further expanding its investments in China and supporting the country's industrial and supply chains during his meeting with China's top industry regulator on Wednesday.

During the discussions with Jin Zhuanglong , Minister of Industry and Information Technology, Cook emphasized that Apple is keen to capitalize on the opportunities presented by China's continued efforts to open up to the global market.He reaffirmed that Apple plans to enhance its investment in China, aiming to contribute to the high-quality development of local industries and supply chains.Jin highlighted that China's recent efforts to open up its telecommunications sector have created fresh opportunities for global companies to invest and establish operations in the country. He encouraged Apple to keep exploring the Chinese market, increase its focus on innovation, collaborate with local businesses, and share the benefits of high-quality development.Moreover, Jin assured that China will persist in expanding its high-level openness, actively promoting both digital industrialization and the digitization of industries. This will create more favorable opportunities and an improved environment for global investors, he added.The discussions also covered topics such as network data security management and cloud services, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

News.Az