Apple rolls out iOS 18.4 with new emojis, enhanced editing tools

These are the new emoji available today with iOS 18.4



In total, the update introduces more than a dozen emoji, including skin tone variations and additional gender-inclusive options, though Apple has not listed all modifications publicly.

The emoji updates arrive alongside more functional enhancements in iOS 18.4. These include new photo-sorting tools, ambient music playlists accessible through Control Center and support for expanded Apple Intelligence languages. Users can now disable "Recently Viewed" and "Recently Shared" collections in Photos settings and sort albums by date modified.

Apple is also preparing additional updates to iOS and iPadOS to launch later this year, including continued integration of Apple Intelligence and cross-platform tools for visionOS. Emoji updates in iOS 19 are expected to follow the next Unicode release, likely in early 2026.

The update is available for all iPhones that support iOS 18, beginning with iPhone XS and newer, although some Apple Intelligence features are exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max and all iPhone 16 models.

The emoji introduced in iOS 18.4 are expected to become standardized across other platforms in coming months as Android and other systems roll out their own updates.