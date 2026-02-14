Apple tests new flip-style foldable iPhone

Citing what is described as verifiable supply chain sources, the Weibo user “Fixed Focus Digital” claims that Apple has tested a clamshell-style foldable iPhone. If released, such a device would compete directly with flip smartphones like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the latest Motorola Razr models, News.Az reports, citing MacRumors.

The rumored flip-style device is said to be separate from Apple’s widely discussed book-style foldable iPhone, which is expected to debut later this year. It remains unclear whether the flip variant will move beyond the testing phase and enter mass production.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported that Apple is “exploring” the possibility of a foldable iPhone with a square, clamshell-style design. According to previous reports, Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to adopt a book-style format, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, opening horizontally to reveal a larger internal display.

The book-style model is anticipated to offer a spacious inner screen designed for video streaming, gaming, and multitasking capabilities. In contrast, a clamshell version would prioritize compactness, portability, and ease of carrying in a pocket.

Additional rumors indicate that Apple’s first foldable iPhone could include a 7.8-inch crease-free internal display and a 5.5-inch external cover screen. The device is also expected to feature Touch ID, a dual rear camera system, Apple’s upcoming A20 chip, and a new “C2” modem.

The foldable iPhone is reportedly slated for release in the fall, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.