Apple urges EU to repeal Digital Markets Act over feature delays and security risks

Apple has called on the European Union to repeal the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a sweeping law designed to regulate Big Tech, and replace it with rules the company considers more practical.

The request comes as the European Commission conducts its first review of the DMA, assessing its effectiveness and readiness for emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The iPhone maker said the law has caused delays in rolling out features for EU users, including iPhone mirroring to Mac, live translation with AirPods, and location-based services in Maps. Apple argued that complying with DMA requirements, such as enabling interoperability with non-Apple devices and third-party developers, introduces engineering challenges and risks to user privacy and security.

“Over time, it’s become clear that the DMA isn’t helping markets. It’s making it harder to do business in Europe,” Apple said. The company also warned that sideloading and alternative app marketplaces, mandated under the law, expose users to scams, malware, and previously banned content.

A European Commission spokesperson emphasized that gatekeepers like Apple must ensure interoperability, stressing that compliance with the DMA is mandatory, not optional. Apple, which sells millions of devices and services in the EU, has already adjusted App Store rules and fees to meet prior antitrust requirements under the law.

