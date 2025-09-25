BYD surpasses Tesla in EU sales for second month

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD sold three times as many new cars in the European Union last month compared to August 2024, overtaking U.S. rival Tesla for the second consecutive month, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) released on Thursday.

Stellantis returned to sales growth in Europe for the first time in over a year, as the overall market expanded with a boost from plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery-electric (BEV) sales, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Europe's battered car industry faces challenges including U.S. import tariffs, competition from China and difficulties in profitably meeting domestic regulations for EV adoption.

Carmakers have ramped up PHEV sales to comply with emission standards with more affordable and more profitable cars than pure EVs. Chinese brands have also used the technology to minimise the impact of the European Union's tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, and to win over China-skeptic European drivers.

Sales in the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association rose 4.7% to 0.8 million cars in August, ACEA data showed.

Registrations at Volkswagen and Renault rose 4.8% and 7.8% year-on-year, respectively, and were up 2.2% at Stellantis, growing for the first time since February 2024.

Tesla's EU sales dropped 36.6%, squeezing its market share to 1.2% from 2% a year ago. BYD's sales were up 201.3% to give it 1.3% of the market.

Sales of MG-owner SAIC Motor, also from China, jumped 59.4% in August, taking its year-to-date market share to 1.9% and making it the tenth best seller in the bloc so far this year.

Total EU car sales rose 5.3%. Registrations of battery electric, hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid cars were up 30.2%, 54.5% and 14.1%, respectively, to account collectively for 62.2% of the bloc's registrations, up from 52.8% in August 2024.

News.Az