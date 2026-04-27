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Seafarers
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The head of the UN’s maritime organization said that only a “handful” of crew changes have been carried out for ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, leaving tens of thousands still on board.13 May 2026-20:45
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Thousands of seafarers are stranded as the conflict in Iran has closed down much of the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global oil and gas trade and raising concerns about safety.27 Apr 2026-19:47
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The Philippines has confirmed there is no blanket ban on deploying Filipino seafarers to conflict-affected regions, including areas near the Persian Gulf, despite rising security risks.27 Apr 2026-17:58
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