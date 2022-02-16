Arayik Harutyunyan is up to his neck in crimes against Azerbaijani people – military expert

Arayik Harutyunyan led illegal armed forces that had resisted the liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories, military expert Shair Ramaldanov told News.Az.

He was commenting on the reports of Baku’s intention to detain and bring to justice the head of Armenian separatists in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

The fact that Harutyunyan was the head of the separatist regime in Karabakh already constitutes a gross violation of the Azerbaijani law, said the expert. “As a result of the actions by paramilitary formations headed by Harutyunyan, the Azerbaijani army suffered losses. Also, Harutyunyan commanded the shelling of Azerbaijani cities outside the zone of hostilities.”

Ramaldanov called all these actions ‘war crimes’, underscoring the need to bring Harutyunyan to justice both under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan and international law.

“Harutyunyan will, sooner or later, stand trial, and justice will triumph. He is up to his neck in crimes against the Azerbaijani people,” the military expert added.

News.Az