Architect of Warriors dynasty Bob Myers takes new role

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers is leaving his role as an ESPN basketball analyst to become President of Sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Myers, a two-time NBA Executive of the Year and key architect of the Warriors’ four NBA championships, will now oversee operations across HBSE’s portfolio, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He will also continue supporting Josh Harris, managing partner of the Washington Commanders.

Myers joined the Warriors as assistant GM in 2011 and became GM in 2012. He played a pivotal role in building the modern Warriors dynasty, handling drafts, trades, and signings that shaped the team into a championship powerhouse, even before Stephen Curry’s arrival. Myers stepped down from his GM role after the 2022–23 season.

In his new role at HBSE, Myers will work full-time to maximize opportunities and strengthen operations across multiple top-tier sports leagues worldwide.

News.Az