Are Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) still good buys? Here's experts best cryptos to buy in 2025

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are back in the spotlight with renewed momentum but investors are starting to ask tough questions. Can meme coins still deliver real returns in 2025 or is it time to look elsewhere?

With the market shifting toward tokens offering real utility, experts are pointing to a new contender that’s gaining fast, one that could outshine both DOGE and SHIB this year.

Dogecoin Breaks Above Key Levels With 16% Weekly Surge

Dogecoin price is showing surprising strength this week, climbing 16% to trade around $0.1989. It briefly touched $0.21 on July 11 the highest level since May putting it firmly above its 20, 50 and 100-day EMAs. The next big test is the 200 EMA at $0.2027, where a confirmed daily close could open the door to $0.22 and $0.25 targets.

Latest Dogecoin news shows that volatility is rising and momentum indicators like RSI (now at 64.25) and MACD both support the ongoing rally. While a dip to $0.1746 remains possible if things cool off, DOGE bulls are in control for now.

Still, some analysts are questioning whether meme coins like Dogecoin and SHIB can deliver meaningful long-term returns. That’s why many are now turning to early stage crypto investments with real-world use cases.

Analysts Spot Bullish Pattern Forming in Shiba Inu Charts

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is holding steady at around $0.00001330, down just 0.6% in the last 24 hours but don’t let that fool you. Trading volume is up over 53%, hitting $473 million and signaling strong positioning ahead of a potential move. SHIB has quietly gained over 16% in the past week and analysts like Hailey LUNC are now eyeing a breakout from its descending channel.

The token is testing the 50-day MA and hovering just above midline support. A clean break could see it sprint toward $0.00001500 and possibly as high as $0.00002500 if momentum holds.

Still, even with this bullish setup, the question remains: how far can meme coins really go in 2025?

Experts Tip Remittix to Be the Best Presale of the Bull Run

As Dogecoin price and Shiba Inu price continue to bounce within familiar ranges, a different kind of project is pulling ahead Remittix, a DeFi project that’s actually solving a real-world problem. Instead of memes and momentum, Remittix is built for practical use: sending crypto that lands as fiat in a recipient’s bank account, no exchanges needed.

Whether you’re a freelancer in Kenya or a merchant in Spain, Remittix simplifies global payments with over 40 supported crypto assets and 30+ fiat currencies. The platform includes a user-friendly dashboard and even offers a Pay API for businesses that want to accept crypto and settle instantly in fiat.

At just $0.08 per token, with over $16M already raised and a $250,000 giveaway live, analysts say Remittix could become the breakout crypto to invest in July 2025.

Here’s why Remittix is standing out in a crowded market, per Dogecoin news:

Send crypto that settles as fiat in 30+ countries

Clean UX and Pay API make it ideal for businesses and individuals

Over $16M raised and momentum is still rising

$250,000 Remittix Giveaway and 50% bonus active for early backers

