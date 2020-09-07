Argentine portal highlihgts Jews` lives and activities in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Argentine portal visavis.com.ar has published an article headlined “Life of Jews in Azerbaijan” by the head of the Foreign Relations Department of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Ali Haziyev.

The article highlights the history of the settlement of Jews in Azerbaijan and the activities of the Jewish religious communities in the country. It also provides information on the national hero of Azerbaijan of Jewish origin Albert Agarunov who was martyred in the battles for Karabakh, as well as Azerbaijan`s statehood.

