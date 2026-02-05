Arkadi Ghukasyan sentenced to 20 years in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Military Court has sentenced Arkadi Ghukasyan, a former leader of the separatist regime that operated in Karabakh, to 20 years in prison.

Although Ghukasyan was charged with crimes that carry a potential life sentence, and these charges were proven during the court investigation, he could not be sentenced to life imprisonment because he had reached the age of 65 before the final ruling was issued. Under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, life imprisonment cannot be applied in such cases, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Prosecutors representing the state had also requested a 20-year prison term for the defendant during the trial.

The proceedings concern citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing numerous serious crimes allegedly linked to Armenia’s military aggression. These charges include crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the planning and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other related offenses.

Court proceedings are continuing alongside the announcement of verdicts for the defendants.

News.Az