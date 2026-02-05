Life imprisonment verdict issued for David Babayan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Verdicts continue to be announced for the defendants in the ongoing trial of Armenian citizens at the Baku Military Court.

Defendant David Babayan has been sentenced to life imprisonment under the court’s ruling, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The prosecutors representing the state had requested life imprisonment for the defendant during the trial.

The trial concerns citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing numerous serious crimes allegedly linked to Armenia’s military aggression. These include crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the planning and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other related offenses.

The court proceedings are continuing alongside the announcement of verdicts for the defendants.

D. Babayan previously served as the so-called foreign minister of the former separatist regime in Karabakh.

News.Az