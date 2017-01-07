Armed incident took place in “Demirchi Tower”, Baku

An armed incident took place in “Demirchi Tower” business center in Baku on Jan.7.

APA reports that the incident occurred in the Iraqi Airways office on the 3rd floor of the center.

According to law enforcement officers, 24-year old Baku resident Aghali Ali was shot dead. The fire was opened from Winchester rifle.

Aghali Ali is the brother of translator of Iraq’s ambassador to Azerbaijan.

28-year old Baku resident Bashirov Elshan, suspected of murder, was detained. He is reportedly working as driver in Iraqi Airways office to Baku.

News.Az

