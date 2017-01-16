Armenia again aggravates situation on frontline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces have again used heavy weapons in order to aggravate the situation on the frontline, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told APA on Jan. 16.

Starting Jan. 15 evening, Armenia’s armed units began shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army using 60, 82 and 120mm mortars, the defense ministry said.

No causalities were reported among the Azerbaijani armed forces.

In order to prevent the enemy’s activity, the Azerbaijani army took adequate response measures, said the defense ministry.

Armenia’s military and political leadership bears full responsibility for the aggravated situation, the Azerbaijani defense ministry warned, noting that the Azerbaijani armed forces fully control the operational situation on the frontline.

