Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s Armed Forces have 40 times violated the ceasefire in different directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Ar

The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim villages and on nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Dovekh, Voskevan villages of the Noyemberyan district and Paravakar village of the Ijevan village of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions located in the Alibayli and Aghbulag villages of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Aygepar and Chinari villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions underwent fire from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Chilaburt village of the Tartar district, Yusifjanli village of the Aghdam district, Ashagi Seyidahmadli and Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions located on the nameless heights of the Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts.

News.Az

News.Az