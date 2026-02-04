Armenia and EIB eye funding for regional development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, David Khudatyan, discussed the financing of various programs in the country during a meeting with a delegation from the European Investment Bank (EIB), headed by Matteo Rivellini.

The minister emphasized the importance of the prompt launch of the Armenia: Resilient Syunik program, which has a total cost of 50 million euros and aims to strengthen the resilience of the Syunik region through social and infrastructure development, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The program includes three main components: improving healthcare services, expanding access to technical and vocational education, and developing water supply systems for communities and households.

The sides also discussed a number of issues related to EIB participation in the North–South transport corridor program, as well as the Yerevan Water Supply Improvement project.

News.Az