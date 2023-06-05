Armenia and its patrons do not want to accept new realities in region: Azerbaijani FM

Armenia and its patrons do not want to accept new realities in region: Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

New realities emerged in the region after the end of the 44-day Second Karabakh War, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

FM Bayramov made the remarks while speaking at the closing ceremony of the "Foreign Policy Program" for diplomats at ADA University on Monday, News.Az reports.

The top diplomat stressed that Armenia and its patrons do not want to accept these realities.

He added that Armenia also continues its provocations against Azerbaijan.

News.Az