Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s Armed Forces have 22 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops by using l

The Azerbaijani army positions located in Farahli, Jafarli, Gizilhajili and Balajafarli villages of the Gazakh district and Alibayli, Aghbulag and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan district, Azatamut, Berkaber villages and nameless heights of Ijevan district, Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and nameless heights of Berd district.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army underwent fire from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Horadiz village of the Fuzuli district, as well as from positions located in the nameless heights of the Goranboy, Tartar and Fuzuli districts.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

