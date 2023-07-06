Armenia committed ethnocide, urbicide and ecocide in formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan: Political scientist

Armenia committed ethnocide, urbicide and ecocide in formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan: Political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the 44-day Second Karabakh War, which resulted in Armenia’s capitulation, Azerbaijan is striving to ensure lasting peace in the region and is patient with Armenia’s actions, Rizvan Huseynov, a historian and political scientist, told News.Az.

He pointed out that over the past 2.5 years, no significant progress has been achieved in the issues related to the opening of the Zangezur corridor, the signing of a peace treaty, border delimitation and demarcation.

Huseynov said that Armenia has not yet withdrawn its illegal armed formations from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

“Misusing the ongoing peace talks, Armenia wants to trigger a new war atmosphere in the region,” the political scientist noted.

Speaking about the large-scale destruction caused by Armenia to the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Huseynov stressed that these lands were subjected to ethnocide, urbicide and ecocide.

“Today, there are facts of illegal exploitation. Armenia continues to illegally exploit natural resources on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed,” he added.

The political scientist also commented on Armenia’s construction of a metallurgical plant on its border with Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan’s Autonomous Republic, in the neutral zone in the village of Arazdeyen.

“This fact is another provocation by Armenia. Under international law, any activities in the neutral zone can be carried out only with the consent of the border states. This applies to both land and sea borders,” Huseynov said.

News.Az